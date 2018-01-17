HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court spent two and a half hours Wednesday listening to arguments – and questioning lawyers – as they consider a lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s map of Congressional Districts.
The arguments before the state Supreme Court were about the allegation that Congressional Districts were unacceptably drawn to benefit Republicans and, if the justices agree, how and when that could be corrected. David Gersch, a lawyer who argued for the plaintiffs, was pleased with the justices’ questioning of lawyers for state legislative Republican leaders…
“I certainly think…from the justices who questioned there was some skepticism,” Gersch said.
Drew Crompton, counsel for the top Republican in the GOP-controlled state Senate, says it was a tough court for Republican lawyers.
“I think they were aggressive against some of the points of the plaintiffs as well,” he said. “It’s a very difficult issue.”
If they rule for the plaintiffs, options might include holding a separate primary for Congressional seats after a new map is drawn, delaying the primary or delaying a new map until 2020.