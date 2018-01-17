STORM WATCH: Snow Causes Messy Morning But Weather Improves This AfternoonRadar | Latest Forecast | School Delays
By Tony Romeo
Filed Under:KYW Newsradio, Redistricting, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court spent two and a half hours Wednesday listening to arguments – and questioning lawyers – as they consider a lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s map of Congressional Districts.

The arguments before the state Supreme Court were about the allegation that Congressional Districts were unacceptably drawn to benefit Republicans and, if the justices agree, how and when that could be corrected. David Gersch, a lawyer who argued for the plaintiffs, was pleased with the justices’ questioning of lawyers for state legislative Republican leaders…

“I certainly think…from the justices who questioned there was some skepticism,” Gersch said.

Drew Crompton, counsel for the top Republican in the GOP-controlled state Senate, says it was a tough court for Republican lawyers.

“I think they were aggressive against some of the points of the plaintiffs as well,” he said. “It’s a very difficult issue.”

If they rule for the plaintiffs, options might include holding a separate primary for Congressional seats after a new map is drawn, delaying the primary or delaying a new map until 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch