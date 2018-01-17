STORM WATCH: Snow Causes Messy Morning But Weather Improves This AfternoonRadar | Latest Forecast | School Delays
By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Governor Wolf is taking steps to make sure that more salaried workers are eligible for overtime pay.

Fresh Grocer president Pat Burns says all of his workers can earn time-and-a-half.

“To me, this was a no-brainer. Anybody who works over the 40 hours, I pay overtime,” said Burns.

But since 1977, salaried workers earning $24,000 a year or less are not guaranteed OT. Governor Wolf was at the Grays Ferry Fresh Grocer to announce plans to phase-in an update to the state’s overtime regulations.

“If you’re making $47,000 or less, if you work more than 40 hours a week you will be eligible for overtime pay — time and a half,” said Wolf.

Upper Darby School District secretary Denise Kennedy welcomed the news, saying she often has to stay late at school until students are picked up.

“I actually stay until 4:30 p.m. every day, and that kind of helps buffer it. And then after 4:30, sometimes I’m still there,” said Kennedy.

It’ll take about two years for the rules to pass regulatory hurdles. They’ll be phased-in for three years after that. Wolf says the change should extend overtime eligibility to 460,000 Pennsylvania workers.

