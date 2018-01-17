PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students and faculty at a school in Holland, Bucks County gave a rousing and heartfelt sendoff to an alumnus who heads to the U.S. Marine Corps boot camp on Sunday.

Eighteen-year-old Ethan Hines thought he was attending an Eagles pep rally inside the gym at Drexel Regional Catholic School, but when he walked through the doors, he soon realized that the rally was for him.

“You guys will probably never see me crying, so thanks for that,” Hines said. “I’ll keep all of you guys in my prayers and ask that you do the same for me because I’m about to embark on something that’s been my dream since I was a kid.”

Hines was hired as a maintenance worker at Drexel Regional, his alma mater, in September, shortly after enlisting in the Marines. In five short months, he touched a lot of lives.

“Ethan really helped our school and he was just great.”

“I think it’s really important that we celebrate someone that’s going into the service that worked for our school.”

As part of the sendoff, students presented Ethan “thank you” cards and good luck posters.

“I can’t believe it was the students’ idea. That just means even more to me that they would think of me that much,” Hines said. “I’m glad I made an impact like that and I’ll definitely remember them for the rest of my life, and I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

His last day is Friday and then he’s off to boot camp.