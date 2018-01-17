PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 76ers shooting guard J.J. Redick will miss the next 10 to 14 days, the team announced on Tuesday.
Redick suffered a “bone edema and a small cortical crack in the fibula head of his left leg” in the fourth quarter of Monday’s win over the Raptors.
Redick, 33, has been a huge factor in the Sixers’ success this season. The veteran is averaging a career high 17.3 points per game, shooting 40.5 percent from three point range. Redick is playing 32.6 minutes per game, also a career high.
In his absence, the Sixers will turn to Jerryd Bayless, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, and possibly Justin Anderson to soak up some of Redick’s minutes at the two-guard. T.J. McConnell will continue to see plenty of playing time as well, likely getting extended work while on the floor with Ben Simmons.
No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz continues to recover from shoulder soreness,. While his three-point shot still doesn’t look ready for game action, the Sixers may need Fultz’s length and athleticism at the guard position in Redick’s absence, sooner than later.
Over the next two weeks, the Sixers play seven games — including five against playoff-caliber opponents.