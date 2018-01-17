PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not easy eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise, but it’s especially important if you’re trying to lose weight like President Donald Trump.

Doctors say it’s important to be realistic, and being too aggressive with working out is dangerous.

The president, who’s known to love fast food, needs to lose weight, about 10 to 15 pounds according to his doctor.

Among his recommendations is a better diet and a regular exercise program.

“Slow and steady wins the race,” Vanessa Lennick said.

For people like the president who haven’t worked out on a regular basis, experts say it’s important to have a doable plan for getting in shape.

“You don’t want to set a goal that’s too far, but you don’t want to set one that’s too easy either,” Ian Keller, a personal trainer, said.

Doctors say says it’s a good idea to take a gradual approach when beginning an exercise program.

Doing too much too fast can be dangerous.

“Somebody really pushing themselves and they have a lot of muscle pain and a lot of aches and discomfort, the enzymes and the proteins build up so much where the body cant process them; they can’t filter them enough,” Dr. Richard Figler, a sports medicine physician at the Cleveland Clinic, explained.

That can interfere with the kidneys ability to function and cause abnormal heart rhythm and other serious problems.

“If you notice dark-colored urine, significant muscle soreness and the weakness, get into the emergency department, have your labs checked,” Dr. Figler said.

Doctors say some muscle soreness after a workout is normal but not muscle weakness.

For older people like the president, who’s almost 72, non-impact exercise is often recommended. Things like swimming or a stationary bike, which are easier on the joints.