By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson’s confidence is growing every day and you can hear it during his press conferences.

A day after Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich called Pederson an “unorthodox” play caller, referencing his decision to call back-to-back screen passes in the divisional round win over the Falcons.

Pederson was asked about Reich’s compliment on Wednesday.

“I don’t think I go in there consciously saying, ‘I’m going to be unorthodox.’ I think you either have it or you don’t,” Pederson said.

“Listen, if you just look at what I’ve done in two years, you’d probably call me unorthodox with some of the decisions I’ve made on fourth downs and going for it, two-point conversions, things like that. And I’ve told you guys this before that sometimes you just don’t do the norm, just don’t do what everybody expects to you do and sometimes that can help you.

“I’m calculated by it but at the same time, I’m going to make sure that I’m putting our guys in a good position.”

Pederson, despite losing five of his best players to injury — including MVP candidate Carson Wentz — has his team one win away from playing in Super Bowl LII.

