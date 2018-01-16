STORM WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Region | Crews Prepare For SnowRadar | Latest Forecast | School Delays
By Pat Loeb
Filed Under:Bob Brady, KYW Newsradio 1060, Marijuana, Pat Loeb, Philadelphia, Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Elected officials who represent North Philadelphia are urging Temple University to keep a $10 million marijuana research facility in the city, rather than put it in Lancaster County.

The congressman, city council representative and state senator for the district sent letters to university officials urging them to reconsider partnering with Laurel Harvest labs in Mt. Joy for their facility.

Congressman Bob Brady says there’s a facility at 2nd and Erie that could serve the same purpose.

“They’re going to build a $5-10 million facility, put a million dollars back into the community every year, and they’re going to create 50-70 family sustaining jobs,” he said. “It’s a no-brainer, and I don’t know why they’re going 90 miles away.”

The 2nd and Lehigh facility is owned by a group of well-connected investors including former mayoral candidate Ken Trujillo and Brady’s political consultant
Ken Smuckler, who is under indictment.

Brady says Temple has refused even to meet with the officials but he’s hopeful.

The state is still working out the rules for the special research permits.

Temple declined comment.

