FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has severe leg injuries after she was hit by a car driven by an 81-year-old woman crashed into the hair salon in New Jersey.

Fairfield Township police say the crash took place just before 10 a.m. Monday. The 60-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The hair salon storefront suffered serious damage in the crash, with the force of the collision destroying a cinder block wall.

Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna says the driver refused treatment at the scene and possessed a valid driver’s license. He says it is still unclear what caused the crash.

No summonses were issued to the driver.

Fairfield police impounded the 81-year-old’s car to check its mechanics.

