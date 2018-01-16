TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s next governor will start the day with prayer and end it with a party.
Democrat Phil Murphy will become the state’s 56th governor, succeeding Republican Chris Christie after he is sworn in at the War Memorial in Trenton Tuesday.
Before that ceremony, Murphy and his wife will attend at prayer service at Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton.
The inaugural ball will take place at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford.
