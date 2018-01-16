PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The battle over the future of how the Internet is regulated is now in federal court. Democratic attorneys general from 22 states — including Pennsylvania are suing the Republican-led FCC over the repeal of Net Neutrality.

The attorneys general argue the FCC’s rollback “violates federal law.” They want a judge to reverse the “Restoring Internet Freedom” order, which hasn’t yet taken effect.

“We believe the FCC vote last month on Net Neutrality threatens to undermine the Internet as we know it,” said Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro.

Part of the problem, Shapiro says, the public sounding-off period was fraught with fraud.

“Real Pennsylvanians’ names and voices were used to submit fake comments,” he said. “We believe this entire process was arbitrary and capricious and undermines the rule of law.”

The lawsuit comes as Democrats in the Senate say they are a single vote away from approving a resolution to overturn the FCC’s repeal, claiming it will harm consumers.

Such a measure would face tough odds with Republicans in the House and would need President Trump’s signature, and that’s even more unlikely.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai contends the commission’s move will stoke investment by broadband providers like Comcast and Verizon and would give us more choice.