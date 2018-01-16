PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jury selection is set to start for the upcoming federal corruption trial of Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.
Potential jurors will be questioned in Philadelphia Tuesday before the trial takes place in Allentown.
Indicted Allentown Mayor Elected To Fourth Term
The Democrat is accused of accepting more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. He has pleaded not guilty.
Pawlowski was sworn into office for a fourth term earlier this month.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)