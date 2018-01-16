STORM WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Latest Forecast |
Filed Under:Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jury selection is set to start for the upcoming federal corruption trial of Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.

Potential jurors will be questioned in Philadelphia Tuesday before the trial takes place in Allentown.

Indicted Allentown Mayor Elected To Fourth Term 

The Democrat is accused of accepting more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. He has pleaded not guilty.

Pawlowski was sworn into office for a fourth term earlier this month.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch