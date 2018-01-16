BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 62-year-old woman to death in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon.
James Puia of Bridgeport faces first-degree murder and related charges in the death of Donna Marie Donato, whom Puia says he was dating, according to a document released Tuesday by Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
Bridgeport Borough Police responded to the incident around 3:06 p.m. in the 200 block of DeKalb Street Bridge on Monday. They reportedly found Puia with blood on his face and hands. Police found Donato by the northbound walkway of the bridge.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office concluded Donato died from multiple stab wounds she suffered.
Puia was denied bail. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. January 30.