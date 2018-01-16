STORM WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Region | Crews Prepare For SnowRadar | Latest Forecast 
BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 62-year-old woman to death in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County Man Arrested, Charged With Fatally Stabbing 62 Year Old Woman

James Puia of Bridgeport faces first-degree murder and related charges in the death of Donna Marie Donato, whom Puia says he was dating, according to a document released Tuesday by  Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Bridgeport Borough Police responded to the incident around 3:06 p.m. in the 200 block of DeKalb Street Bridge on Monday. They reportedly found Puia with blood on his face and hands. Police found Donato by the northbound walkway of the bridge.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office concluded Donato died from multiple stab wounds she suffered.

Puia was denied bail. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. January 30.

