MISSOURI (CBS) – A family photo shoot is going viral after a “professional” photographer’s epic Photoshop fail.
The Zaring family says a professional photographer contacted them about taking photos of the family.
They agreed and after eight months of delay and $250, the professional photographer gave them retouched photos, but the faces appear like creepy cartoons.
“She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos,” wrote Pam Dave Zaring in a Facebook post.
The Zarings have asked for the originals back, but not a refund.
They say they think the pictures are funny.