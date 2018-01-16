PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A knife-wielding robbery suspect causes a big commotion in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.
It all started inside of the Dollar General on the 3100 block of Frankford Avenue, just before 10 p.m. Monday.
Employees say the man pulled out a knife when they confronted him for stealing.
He then ran behind the counter and grabbed the cash register drawer. A security guard pepper sprayed the suspect before shooting him in the leg.
Police officers arrived and had to taser the man before also using pepper spray.
“It appeared that this 31-year-old suspect was not affected by the pepper spray, he was not affected by the tasers, he didn’t seem to be affected by the gun shot wound to his leg. He appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotics,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Authorities had to wrestle the knife away from the suspect before taking him to the hospital.
He’s in stable condition. No one else was hurt.