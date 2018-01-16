STORM WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Latest Forecast |
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We can’t get enough from the Eagles’ divisional round win over the Falcons on Saturday.

The Eagles have released two 360 videos on YouTube.

The first video, is during the National Anthem ceremony, where you can hear the fans singing. There was also a fly over and a flying Eagle. It was an incredible scene!

The second video is a 360 view of the locker room celebration, including the now famous video of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie dancing.

