PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Plumstead Township are searching for clues after a cat was apparently shot dead.

The discovery was made on Tuesday in the 6800 block of Tohickon Hill Road in Plumstead Township.

Plumstead Township police say they found a dark-colored mature grey female cat dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding the ownership/identity of the cat, or has information related to its killing, please contact police at 215-766-8741.

Police did not say what type of weapon was used in the incident.

*** WARNING *** SOME MAY FIND THE IMAGES DISTURBING ***

 

 

 

 

