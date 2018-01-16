PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Plumstead Township are searching for clues after a cat was apparently shot dead.
The discovery was made on Tuesday in the 6800 block of Tohickon Hill Road in Plumstead Township.
Plumstead Township police say they found a dark-colored mature grey female cat dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Anyone with information regarding the ownership/identity of the cat, or has information related to its killing, please contact police at 215-766-8741.
Police did not say what type of weapon was used in the incident.
*** WARNING *** SOME MAY FIND THE IMAGES DISTURBING ***