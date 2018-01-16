PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sponsorship of the long-running Philadelphia Antiques & Art Show is changing hands, shifting from a hospital fund-raiser to benefiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The show was founded in 1962 to support the work of Penn Medicine, and raised about $250,000 last year.

At this year’s edition, April 20-22 at the Navy Yard, 11th Street and Kittyhawk Avenue, joint beneficiaries of the show will be Penn Medicine and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. To that end, more fine art galleries have been added to the list of exhibitors.

Museum president Gail Harrity expects visitors will see a wider spectrum of art represented, including more contemporary art among the antiques.

“The museum has a broad existing audience of people interested in antiques and art,” she said.

The Museum is expected to assume full responsibility for running, and benefiting from the event, in 2019.

Dozens of antiques dealers and art galleries will exhibit Colonial through mid-century pieces, what they consider the best selections in Americana.

They include period furniture and furnishings, decorative arts, jewelry, silver, ceramics, textiles and fine art.

It remains one of the most prestigious shows of its kind in the country, attracting collectors, designers, first-time buyers…and browsers.

