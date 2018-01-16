PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When the Chicago Bears’ 3-13 2016 season came to an end, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery made a seemingly ridiculous prediction, guaranteeing “we’ll win the Super Bowl next year.”
Well, Jeffery signed with the Eagles that March prior to the start of the 2017 season and clarified his prediction in November.
“I never said a team, though,” Jeffery said via ESPN.com. “I never said a team.”
Technically, he’s right.
Now, as a member of the Eagles, Jeffery is two wins away from winning the Super Bowl.
The Eagles are three point home underdogs in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Comments
Andrew PorterMore from Andrew Porter