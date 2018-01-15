PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles tickets are supposed to be gone in mere seconds on Tuesday when they open up to the public on Ticketmaster.

A huge chunk of seats belong to season ticket holders and the team hold seats, so the pickings on are likely to be slim. Experts say it’s possible to get seats, but not great seats.

It’s Eagles all the time inside Wanamaker Entertainment Group in Center City, just days before the NFC Championship game.

Paul Conaway bought Wanamaker Entertainment Group in 1997.

“Times have changed. It’s a little different marketplace these days but when it comes to an NFC Championship, it’s a national event, ”Conaway told Eyewitness News.

Eagles fan Alan Zibelman won’t be on Ticketmaster, he came to Wanamaker instead.

“I told my son that an NFC Championship is actually better than a Super Bowl,” Zibelman said.

If you are desperate and want to see the game in person, you can always get on Ticketmaster Tuesday at 10 a.m. and roll the dice.

“In my belief, there will be single tickets. Single standing room tickets or there may be some pairs out there but it will be very few and far between,” Conaway said.