PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Pleasantville are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint.
It happened on Monday night around 6:53 p.m. at the Atlantic Fuel Gas Station located at Delilah Road and Main Street.
Police say a black male enter the convenience store area of the gas station, brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and a white scarf covering his face.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pleasantville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 641-6100,