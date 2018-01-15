PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A flood warning is in effect for parts of the region because of an ice jam on the Delaware River.
There’s flooding in Trenton, Yardley and Morrisville. The big concern with the ice jam is leading to the Delaware River to get to the flood stage of 20 feet.
Bucks County spokesman Chris Edwards says crews are standing by.
“Multiple officials on scene from multiple agencies and it’s a flood prone area and has been historically,” said Edwards .
Recent warm temperatures and rain led to ice breaking up and flowing down the river, causing things to jam up on the Delaware around the Trenton area. It’s quite the site, and officials are concerned about people heading towards a potentially dangerous situation.
“There are a lot of people that are curious there, taking pictures. One of the things that our emergency management folks and municipal folks are saying is please stay away from the embankment of the river, it could be very slippery,” said Edwards.
And as always, Edwards says if you’re driving, you should turn around if you come across a flooded road.