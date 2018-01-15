PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Center City District Restaurant Week has officially started.
That means you get discounts for some of the Philly’s best eateries.
Caribou Cafe is one of the more than 120 participating restaurants. The chef and owner talked about his special menu with Eyewitness News reporter Anita Oh.
“We have a typical French cuisine,” said Caribou Café chef and owner Oliver Desaintmartin. “For the entrees we have seafood crepe which is a famous plate we can find everywhere in France, and trout with capers, and the lamb shank… it smells so good, I just wan to eat it right now.”
Caribou Cafe is a Parisian-style bistro, but eateries of all styles and types of cuisine are participating in restaurant week.
Restaurant week actually lasts nearly two weeks, ending on Jan. 26.
The lunch menu features three-course meals at $20 per person. The dinner menu offers three-course meals for $35 a person.
Parking discounts and Lyft discounts are also available.