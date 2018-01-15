BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Seven townhouses in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Bethlehem have been condemned after a private water main broke and two sinkholes opened up.
More than a dozen residents were ordered out of their homes after firefighters found out about the problem at about 1:40 a.m. Monday.
Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Novatnack says seven units were condemned. Eighty homes in the complex are without water and a neighboring building has no natural gas service, leaving those occupants without heat.
Capt. Allan Burghardt of the Bethlehem fire department says an emergency shelter has been opened a nearby elementary school and the Red Cross of the Greater Lehigh Valley is assisting those in need.
