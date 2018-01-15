CHICAGO (CBS) — One company pays its employees thousands to go on vacation.
Business Insider reports that Basecamp gives its employees a $5,000 annual vacation stipend.
“I’d love to continue to give more and more things to make people happier and more comfortable,” Basecamp CEO Jason Fried told Business Insider. “I’m just running out of ideas for it.”
According to Business Insider, Fried also gives his employees other perks, including $100 a month for home massages, $100 for fresh produce, and 16 weeks of paid parental leave.
“We do what we want and we make quick calls,” said Fried.
Basecamp, a web development company, is based in Chicago.