PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left a man in critical condition in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along Kensington Avenue near Somerset Street.
The incident began when police say highway patrol officers saw a car going the wrong way on a one-way street. Officers pulled over that car, which had two people inside.
Police started to talk to the passenger, and authorities say an officer patted him down and thought he felt a gun. Authorities say a struggle ensued and the man tried to take the officer’s gun. Police say that cop fired a shot but it didn’t strike the man.
Investigators say the man then pulled his own gun and that’s when another officer shot him once in the torso.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the driver is cooperating with them and isn’t facing charges.
This entire sequence of events is under investigation.