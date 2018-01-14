Filed Under:Barricade Situation, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man barricaded himself inside a Southwest Philadelphia home after shooting his girlfriend’s mother.

It happened early Sunday morning along the 2600 block of Holbrook Street.

Authorities say it began when the suspect assaulted his girlfriend during an argument at a bar. He then went home and began fighting with his girlfriend’s mother. That’s when, police say, the man pulled a gun and shot the woman in her arm.

Police say she managed to escape the home and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

The man barricaded himself inside the home for several hours.

Police did not immediately release details on how that barricade ended.

