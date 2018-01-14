PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot himself after he critically wounded his wife during a dispute at their Northeast Philadelphia home.

The victims were found around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after officers received reports of shots fired at the residence along Passmore Street near Rising Sun Avenue in Lawncrest.

The couple’s names have not been released and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the woman was found on the front porch, but further details on her injuries were not disclosed. She remained hospitalized Sunday in critical condition.

The man was found dead in the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers initially couldn’t enter the residence due to a strong odor of gas. But they were able to safely get inside a short time later after crews turned off the gas.

It’s not yet known what sparked the shooting.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)