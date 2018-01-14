BURLINGTON, NJ (CBS) — The Burlington City Police Department is investigating after a crash leaves one person dead and the driver in custody when their car ends up in the Delaware River.
The crash took place about 1 p.m Sunday at Riverbank near Wood Street in the city of Burlington.
Police say after the driver of the vehicle was rescued from the water he attempted to flee the scene, but now remains in custody at an area hospital.
ALSO READ: Crash Leaves 2 Dead After Vehicle Is Pushed Into New Jersey Lake
Officials say a second person was also extracted from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital, but would later be pronounced dead.
Police have not released any further details on the identity of the passenger or the cause of the crash.
Authorities also say no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.