Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, New Jersey

BURLINGTON, NJ (CBS) — The Burlington City Police Department is investigating after a crash leaves one person dead and the driver in custody when their car ends up in the Delaware River.

The crash took place about 1 p.m Sunday at Riverbank near Wood Street in the city of Burlington.

Police say after the driver of the vehicle was rescued from the water he attempted to flee the scene, but now remains in custody at an area hospital.

ALSO READ: Crash Leaves 2 Dead After Vehicle Is Pushed Into New Jersey Lake

Officials say a second person was also extracted from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital, but would later be pronounced dead.

Police have not released any further details on the identity of the passenger or the cause of the crash.

Authorities also say no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

city of burlington car into water 2 Police: 1 Dead, Driver In Custody After Car Plunges Into Icy Delaware River

Photo Provided by Burlington City Police Department

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch