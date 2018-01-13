WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory: Poconos, Lehigh Lalley | Radar | Latest Forecast |
FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — The former treasurer of a volunteer youth soccer league who stole more than $400,000 has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Anthony Gallo must also pay $280,000 in restitution under the sentence imposed Friday. The 57-year-old Freehold Township man had pleaded guilty last November to theft.

The president of the Freehold Soccer League called for an investigation in 2016 after learning that bills for uniforms were not paid and money was missing from bank accounts.

Gallo admitted stealing the money between 2012 and 2016 and using the cash to pay personal expenses.

Before he was charged, authorities say Gallo paid back more than $119,000 into league accounts in an effort to prevent his crime from being detected.

