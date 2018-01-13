WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory: Poconos, Lehigh Lalley | Radar | Latest Forecast |
By Mark Abrams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking for a newspaper, a magazine or a book to take with you on your ride out of SEPTA’s suburban station, you’re out of luck.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch says a newstand and a book store run by the same North Jersey company decided to close up operations in December.

“While I don’t know the specifics of their business operations or exactly what their situation was, the general indication was is that they closed due to business reasons, due to declines in sales.”

Busch says SEPTA has been negotiating with two potential tenants and hopes to wrap up the talks soon.

“There is progress being made and we hope that we’ll be able to tell our riders and the public more about that pretty soon here.”

He wouldn’t confirm what kind of businesses the potential tenants would bring, but did say they were not going to be a newstand or a book store.

