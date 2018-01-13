WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory: Poconos, Lehigh Lalley | Radar | Latest Forecast |
Filed Under:Chris Christie, Local TV, Talkers, Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has issued more than two dozen pardons and commuted the sentence of a woman convicted of murdering her fiancee.

The Republican governor announced the clemency orders Friday night, just days before he leaves office. Those involved were convicted of various crimes, including drug and weapons offenses.

The sentence commutation was given to Lisa Pyatt, an Ocean County woman convicted in the 1991 stabbing death of her fiance. Pyatt claimed at trial to be a victim of domestic violence, but a jury found her guilty of murder and she received a 30-year sentence.

The order states that Pyatt will be released from jail as soon as administratively possible.

Christie, who couldn’t seek another term due to term limits, will be succeeded Tuesday by Democrat Phil Murphy.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch