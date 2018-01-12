TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A former South Jersey grade school teacher has been indicted after he allegedly manufactured child porn by hiding a camera in restrooms at a summer theater camp to record underage boys.
Authorities say Thomas Guzzi Jr., 38, of Pitman — who was arrested last year in a child porn sweep — was a fifth-grade teacher at the Winslow Elementary School and was an adviser and stage manager for youth productions at the school and the Broadway Theatre of Pitman.
Guzzi allegedly recorded teen boys urinating in the restroom while at a summer theater camp in 2015. Authorities allege that Guzzi stored those images on a computer and created music videos of certain boys and photo montages of others with their genitals exposed.
“Guzzi allegedly stalked underage teenage boys for his sexual gratification, using a hidden camera to invade their privacy and capture images that he used to create child pornography,” said New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino. “Guzzi’s alleged heinous conduct highlights the alarming fact that child predators often seek positions in which they are entrusted with the supervision of children, only to betray that trust by sexually exploiting vulnerable young victims. This case further affirms what was starkly illustrated by the 79 sex offenders we recently arrested in Operation Safety Net, namely that those who share child pornography also frequently share a proclivity for hands-on sexual abuse or exploitation of children.”
Guzzi was arrested on Feb. 19, 2016, when detectives of the Division of Criminal Justice executed a search warrant at his residence.
He was terminated by the school district and his teaching license was revoked after his arrest.
Guzzi is charged with six counts of manufacturing child pornography, distribution of child pornography and other related offenses.
Authorities urge anyone who has relevant information about Guzzi to contact the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Tip Line at 888-648-6007.