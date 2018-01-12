PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An African-American icon from Philadelphia was laid to rest today.
Richard “Sonny” Driver was a Germantown native, a World War II veteran and a pioneer in the publishing industry, creating SCOOP, a paper serving the black community.
“Mr. Driver and I, he’s like a father to me,” said Sherri Darden.
Darden is picking up SCOOP where Driver left off.
“For us, it’s that platform for us to go share our information, share our businesses, share our lives, share the goods and the bads,” she said.
Driver was the driving force behind renaming West River Drive to MLK Drive. Cody Anderson remembers him as a man who set goals and accomplished them.
“I think that he will be recognized as one of the most important, influential individuals in Philadelphia,” said Anderson.
Inside the church, there were more smiles than tears as friends celebrated 91 years well-lived.