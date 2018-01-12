Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A New Jersey fire chief is facing DUI charges after he was arrested while driving home from a party in Ocean County, according to a police report.

An officer with the Jackson Police Department responded just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 11 for reports of an erratic driver and a vehicle that “almost hit a bus.”

Police say they found the driver in a white BMW near Diamond Road and West Commodore Boulevard.

Behind the wheel was 60-year-old William R. Young Jr., police say.

According to the City of Rahway website, Young serves as the chief of the Rahway Fire Department.

In a police report obtained by CBS Philly, officers said the vehicle reeked of alcohol and Young appeared to have “urinated himself.”

“I then visually observed stains on William’s sweatshirt which I recognized to be from vomiting very recently,” Jackson Police Officer Michael Morizio wrote in the report. “I also observed a stain on William’s pants and it was evident that William had urinated himself.”

Police say after Young searched his vehicle for identification, he presented his driver’s license and his firefighter identification.

In the report, Young told police that he was coming back from a party in Rahway and that he “only had a few.”

Officers then performed a field sobriety test which police say was later terminated for safety reasons.

“Young attempted to raise his foot again and began counting, but lost his balance and fell backwards. Officer Ravioli caught William and assisted him in regaining his composure. William was incapable of completing the test and was having trouble standing,” the report states.

Young was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to the police report, Young “appeared to be nauseous and was constantly dry heaving” on the way to the police station.

He was placed in a cell block where he allegedly vomited multiple times.

Police say Young had a blood alcohol of .12 percent.

Young’s wife came to police headquarters to take him home.

He was released pending a court hearing.