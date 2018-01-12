BREAKING: Arrest Made After Missing UPenn Student Found Dead In California Park
By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under:Hadas Kuznits, Impact Philly, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some local high school business students are putting their critical thinking skills to work to solve real world issues in their communities.

Mary Rusky, instructional designer at Mercy Career and Technical High School, says students presented business proposals that help their communities through a school program called “Impact Philly.”

“They are using the design thinking problem-solving process in order to address needs in the community,” said Rusky.

One of the proposals called “Greenflow” was presented by senior Chase Kelsey to provide low-cost food baskets to local families:

“We want to be able to make integrating sustainable habits easy for people,” said Kelsey.

The presentations are not unlike “Shark Tank” in which the participants seek funding for their ideas:

“What’s it like to present in front of people who have never heard your idea before and to ask them for money?” asked Kuznits.

“It’s terrifying!” replied Kelsey.

But Kelsey says participating in this program has changed his whole mindset.

“The first year, I was thinking like, ‘Oh, we can never try that, that’ll never work!’ To by the end of the year saying, ‘Why can’t we do that?'” said Kelsey.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch