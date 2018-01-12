PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eager Eagles fans are making their game plans for how they’ll watch Saturday’s playoff showdown against Atlanta.
It’ll be a playoff party at Caitlin Brown’s house.
“We have Eagles plates. We have some football napkins, so we’re getting ready. Still trying to pick up stuff,” said Brown.
Matt Howe of Cherry Hill will be watching the battle of the Birds in South Philly.
“Me and my buddies, we’re all going down to Xfinity, getting a nice little tailgate in. Then we’ll be watching the game,” said Howe.
Howe will be watching on the big TVs, not at the Linc. But Jill Diamicis of Swedesboro planned ahead.
“I’m actually going to the game, thankfully. I bought tickets for Christmas for my boyfriend, but basically for myself!” she said.
A win would be a present for all Eagles fans.