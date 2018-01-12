Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are checking surveillance video after a robbery attempt puts a man in the hospital.

Investigators say two men were wearing masks and carrying guns when they walked into a barbershop near 22nd and Cambria Streets, around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a customer waiting for a haircut was shot when he got into a struggle with one of the suspects.

“They came in wearing masks and during the struggle one of the suspects lost his mask… we collected that mask as evidence and we believe that individual is the one we have in police custody,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg.

One of the two suspects has been arrested.

