PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The art of tipping is far from lost on the people of Philadelphia, according to a new survey.

Zagat’s annual National Dining Trends survey concludes that Philadelphians are the highest tippers with an average of 20.3 percent. The national average is 18.1 percent.

Zagat surveyed almost 13,000 frequent diners throughout the United States about their “spending habits, social media influence on food choices, and dining do’s and don’ts.”

Diners in Denver and Washington followed suit behind Philadelphians with 19.5 and 19.2, respectively, when it comes to tipping.

Nationally, diners spend an average of $36.40 per person at a restaurant.

In New York and Boston, patrons spent well above the national average for dining per person, with averages of $46.14 in NYC and $41.54 in Boston.

The survey also discovered that 81 percent of diners claim they never would lie about it being a special occasion for a restaurant freebie, although 10 percent say they have told a white lie.

