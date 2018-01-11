MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Rescuers saved a dog that fell through the ice on a pond in New Jersey.
The cold water rescue units from the Mullica Township and Sweetwater Fire Departments arrived on the scene off Jackson Road on Wednesday.
Video shows they launched a boat and got the German shepherd out of the water.
The dog, named Quincy, managed to walk away.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)