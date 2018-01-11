BREAKING: Police Standoff In Gloucester Township Ends; Man Taken Into Custody
MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Rescuers saved a dog that fell through the ice on a pond in New Jersey.

The cold water rescue units from the Mullica Township and Sweetwater Fire Departments arrived on the scene off Jackson Road on Wednesday.

Video shows they launched a boat and got the German shepherd out of the water.

The dog, named Quincy, managed to walk away.

