WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person was killed and another was seriously injured following a crash in Wilmington, Wednesday morning.
Police say a white Infiniti Q45 and a black Nissan Maxima collided on the 200 block of Christina Avenue, just before 8 a.m.
The 46-year-old female driver of the Infiniti was pronounced dead at the scene, and the male occupant in the Nissan was airlifted to Christiana Hospital and is in critical condition.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
The area is currently closed while officials investigate.