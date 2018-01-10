Filed Under:Local TV

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person was killed and another was seriously injured following a crash in Wilmington, Wednesday morning.

Police say a white Infiniti Q45 and a black Nissan Maxima collided on the 200 block of Christina Avenue, just before 8 a.m.

The 46-year-old female driver of the Infiniti was pronounced dead at the scene, and the male occupant in the Nissan was airlifted to Christiana Hospital and is in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The area is currently closed while officials investigate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch