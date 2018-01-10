PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — His season may have ended last month, but football fans certainly have not forgotten about Carson Wentz and the impact he made on the league in 2017.
Wentz, 25, put together an MVP-like second pro season throwing for 3,296 yards and an Eagles record 33 touchdowns in just 12 games and three quarters.
But what is hard to quantify is the incredible, jaw-dropping plays he consistently made game in and game out.
The NFL published this video, ranking Wentz’s top 10 plays of the year.
