PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As pumped Philadelphia Eagles fans get ready for Saturday’s NFC divisional round playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons, ticket vendors like Ticketmaster and StubHub offer a stark warning.

“Make sure that if you are purchasing hard physical tickets, that it is from a legitimate source either from the team venue or a site that has a guarantee and a customer service number,” said Cameron Papp, a StubHub spokesperson.

He says never buy your tickets outside of the stadium or with cash.

“It’s just too risky for how much of a premium these tickets are going for, so we do recommend online with a credit card, where your transaction can be tracked,” Papp explained.

And after you buy your ticket, StubHub says be careful not to share it on social media.

“We know that a lot of people, after they purchase their tickets, they want to share it that they’re going to the game. It’s great but those tickets do have bar codes and they can be duplicated,” Papp explained.

It’s the most common problem of Andrew Good with the Better Business Bureau of eastern Pennsylvania.

“It’s awfully sad for the victims because most of time they’re really anticipating doing something fun.” Good said. “To find out at the turnstile that your ticket is not valid can be devastating.”

Aside from taking your money, Good says thieves can also steal your identity through entering your payment information online.

But some Eagles fan fan have a sure shot way to avoid getting scammed.

“The safest ticket is in front of the TV,” Jermaine Winchester said.