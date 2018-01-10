PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Leaders of Philadelphia’s animal welfare community have joined together to form a new, “no kill” coalition.

The organizations announced their new effort Wednesday morning at City Hall. It’s focused on saving the lives of healthy, treatable animals that end up in city shelters.

“I’m glad we are moving in this direction and I would like to thank all of you for your advocacy,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Thank you very much.”

Mayor Kenney was in attendance at the announcement of the formation of the coalition, consisting of organizations including ACCT Philly, the PSPCA and PAWS, where Melissa Levy is the director.

She says tremendous progress has been made with dogs and cats entering the shelter system over the past 10 years.

“We have seen a 40 percent drop as the result of all of the work that all of you have been doing for all of these years,” Levy said.

And she says the save rate has grown from 11 percent to 84 percent.

The coalition wants supporters to keep up the momentum.

Outreach efforts continue about adoption, fostering, spay and neutering and resources available to help to pet owner keep their animals healthy and in their homes.

