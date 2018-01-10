PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) — A dozen neglected dogs were found in an abandoned home in Paterson on Tuesday.
The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge says they rescued 12 dogs after receiving a call from Paterson Animal Control and Passaic County SPCA.
The dogs were found abandoned and caged in an empty house.
They were living in horrible conditions as they were seriously matted and neglected.
“All twelve dogs are in need of medical care and extensive grooming, as some of them are unable to even see or walk due to their severe matting,” the refuge group said in a Facebook post.
There is no word yet on whose dogs they were or why they were left in an abandoned home.
Find out who is the owner of this house and see that he or she being charged with animal cruelity.