PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia has some jobs to fill — and some of them could be filled Thursday.
The Philadelphia School District is hiring. District spokesman Lee Whack says more than 150 full-time positions are open in maintenance and other positions.
“Food services, transportation, instructional support, climate,” Whack said. “We definitely have a need.”
The district is holding a job fair from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the John Street Community Center at 11th and Poplar Steets.
Whack says computers and printers will be available for job candidates who need to print their resumes. He says district recruiters will be available and some candidates may be hired on the spot.
Comments
Mike DeNardoMore from Mike DeNardo