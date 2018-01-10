HANOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets player Rashard Robinson has been accused of possessing marijuana-laced candy.

Authorities say the 22-year-old NFL cornerback was pulled over in Morris County, New Jersey, last December and police found “THC infused Peanut Budda Buddah Candy” in Robinson’s possession.

Robinson was arrested and charged with drug possession and carelessly driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz. Police say the car smelled like marijuana.

A spokesman for the Jets said they won’t comment on the pending legal matter. It was unclear if Robinson had hired an attorney, and public records don’t list his phone number.

Robinson was acquired from the 49ers on Oct. 31 for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. He had just two tackles in limited action with New York, but made one start against Kansas City on Dec. 3.

He played eight snaps on special teams at New Orleans two days after the arrest, but was inactive for the Jets’ final two games of the season for what coach Todd Bowles said was “a coaching decision.”

Robinson was a fourth-round draft pick in 2016 out of LSU, but was inconsistent and penalized often during his stint with the 49ers. He had two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 22 games with San Francisco, but also had 17 accepted penalties during that span. He had been demoted by the 49ers at the time of the trade with the Jets.

Robinson played for two seasons at LSU before being suspended in 2014 because of academic issues and a failed drug test. He also was arrested in 2015 and charged with unauthorized entry of his former teammate’s apartment.

He didn’t play again for the Tigers, leaving LSU and then enrolling at Broward College to train for the draft.

