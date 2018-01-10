By Joseph Santoliquito
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV, NFL

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Filling in the who, what, where and why the Eagles and Falcons will be meeting this Saturday at 4:35 P.M. at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC divisional playoffs.

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Atlanta Falcons (NFC South – 11-6) at Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East – 13-3)

Referee: Bill Vinovich

SERIES HISTORY INCLUDING PLAYOFFS

LEADER: Eagles lead all-time series, 18-14-1

STREAKS: Falcons have won 3 of last 4

PHI 2016-11-13 1:00 ATL W 24-15

PHI 2015-09-14 7:10 @ ATL L 24-26

PHI 2012-10-28 1:03 ATL L 17-30

PHI 2011-09-18 8:30 @ ATL L 31-35

PLAYOFF HISTORY

LEADER: Eagles lead all-time series, 2-1

STREAKS: Eagles have won last 2

LAST PLAYOFF: 1/23/05: Eagles 27, Falcons 10 at Lincoln Financial Field

LAST PLAYOFF AT SITE: 1/23/05

ATL PHI

Home Record

5-3 7-1

Away Record

5-3 6-2

Record vs. Spread

7-9 10-6

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

PLAYOFF RECORD 19-21

LAST WEEK Bye (Wk. 17: L 6-0 vs. Dallas)

VS. COMMON OPP. 4-2 (Car 1-0; Chi 1-0; Dal 1-1; LAR 1-0; Sea 0-1)

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 28.6/18.4

OFFENSE 365.8

PASSING Nick Foles: 57-101-537-5-2-79.5

RUSHING LeGarrette Blount: 173-766-4.4-2

RECEIVING Zach Ertz (TE): 74-824-11.1-8

DEFENSE 306.5

SACKS Brandon Graham: 9.5

INTs Patrick Robinson: 4

TAKE/GIVE +11 (31/20)

PR Kenjon Barner: 8.9

KR Kenjon Barner: 19.4

PUNTING (NET) Donnie Jones: 45.3 (40.6)

KICKING Jake Elliott: 117 (39/42 PAT; 26/31 FG)

HEAD COACH: DOUG PEDERSON

VS. OPP. 1-0

PLAYOFF RECORD 0-0

EAGLES IN A RUSH

RUSH YARDS/GAME ALLOWED

PHILADELPHIA…………… 79.2

Minnesota…………………….83.6

Carolina…………………………88.1

RUSH YARDS/GAME

Jacksonville………………….. 141.4

Dallas…………………………..135.6

PHILADELPHIA…………..132.2

ATLANTA FALCONS

PLAYOFF RECORD 10-13

LAST WEEK W 26-13 at Los Angeles Rams

VS. COMMON OPP. 5-1 (Car 1-1; Chi 1-0; Dal 1-0; LAR 1-0; Sea 1-0)

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 22.1/19.7

OFFENSE 364.8

PASSING Matt Ryan: 342-529-4095-20-12-91.4

RUSHING Devonta Freeman: 196-865-4.4-7

RECEIVING Julio Jones: 88-1444-16.4-3

DEFENSE 318.4

SACKS Adrian Clayborn: 9.5

INTs Deion Jones: 3

TAKE/GIVE -2 (16/18)

PR Andre Roberts: 7.4

KR Andre Roberts: 22.6

PUNTING (NET) Matt Bosher: 44.9 (40.8)

KICKING Matt Bryant: 137 (35/35 PAT; 34/39 FG)

HEAD COACH: DAN QUINN

VS. OPP. 1-1

PLAYOFF RECORD 3-1

STOPPING MATTY ICE WON’T BE EASY

HIGHEST CAREER POSTSEASON PASSER

RATING (min. 150 attempts)

Bart Starr………………………..104.8 rating

MATT RYAN……………………..102.4 rating

Drew Brees………………………101.6 rating

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch