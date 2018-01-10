By Joseph Santoliquito
PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Filling in the who, what, where and why the Eagles and Falcons will be meeting this Saturday at 4:35 P.M. at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC divisional playoffs.
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Atlanta Falcons (NFC South – 11-6) at Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East – 13-3)
Referee: Bill Vinovich
SERIES HISTORY INCLUDING PLAYOFFS
LEADER: Eagles lead all-time series, 18-14-1
STREAKS: Falcons have won 3 of last 4
PHI 2016-11-13 1:00 ATL W 24-15
PHI 2015-09-14 7:10 @ ATL L 24-26
PHI 2012-10-28 1:03 ATL L 17-30
PHI 2011-09-18 8:30 @ ATL L 31-35
PLAYOFF HISTORY
LEADER: Eagles lead all-time series, 2-1
STREAKS: Eagles have won last 2
LAST PLAYOFF: 1/23/05: Eagles 27, Falcons 10 at Lincoln Financial Field
LAST PLAYOFF AT SITE: 1/23/05
ATL PHI
Home Record
5-3 7-1
Away Record
5-3 6-2
Record vs. Spread
7-9 10-6
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
PLAYOFF RECORD 19-21
LAST WEEK Bye (Wk. 17: L 6-0 vs. Dallas)
VS. COMMON OPP. 4-2 (Car 1-0; Chi 1-0; Dal 1-1; LAR 1-0; Sea 0-1)
PTS. FOR/AGAINST 28.6/18.4
OFFENSE 365.8
PASSING Nick Foles: 57-101-537-5-2-79.5
RUSHING LeGarrette Blount: 173-766-4.4-2
RECEIVING Zach Ertz (TE): 74-824-11.1-8
DEFENSE 306.5
SACKS Brandon Graham: 9.5
INTs Patrick Robinson: 4
TAKE/GIVE +11 (31/20)
PR Kenjon Barner: 8.9
KR Kenjon Barner: 19.4
PUNTING (NET) Donnie Jones: 45.3 (40.6)
KICKING Jake Elliott: 117 (39/42 PAT; 26/31 FG)
HEAD COACH: DOUG PEDERSON
VS. OPP. 1-0
PLAYOFF RECORD 0-0
EAGLES IN A RUSH
RUSH YARDS/GAME ALLOWED
PHILADELPHIA…………… 79.2
Minnesota…………………….83.6
Carolina…………………………88.1
RUSH YARDS/GAME
Jacksonville………………….. 141.4
Dallas…………………………..135.6
PHILADELPHIA…………..132.2
ATLANTA FALCONS
PLAYOFF RECORD 10-13
LAST WEEK W 26-13 at Los Angeles Rams
VS. COMMON OPP. 5-1 (Car 1-1; Chi 1-0; Dal 1-0; LAR 1-0; Sea 1-0)
PTS. FOR/AGAINST 22.1/19.7
OFFENSE 364.8
PASSING Matt Ryan: 342-529-4095-20-12-91.4
RUSHING Devonta Freeman: 196-865-4.4-7
RECEIVING Julio Jones: 88-1444-16.4-3
DEFENSE 318.4
SACKS Adrian Clayborn: 9.5
INTs Deion Jones: 3
TAKE/GIVE -2 (16/18)
PR Andre Roberts: 7.4
KR Andre Roberts: 22.6
PUNTING (NET) Matt Bosher: 44.9 (40.8)
KICKING Matt Bryant: 137 (35/35 PAT; 34/39 FG)
HEAD COACH: DAN QUINN
VS. OPP. 1-1
PLAYOFF RECORD 3-1
STOPPING MATTY ICE WON’T BE EASY
HIGHEST CAREER POSTSEASON PASSER
RATING (min. 150 attempts)
Bart Starr………………………..104.8 rating
MATT RYAN……………………..102.4 rating
Drew Brees………………………101.6 rating