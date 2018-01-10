CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – Lewes Ferry officials have announced that the Delaware Bay ferry service will resume operations on Jan. 11, starting at 10:30 a.m.
The Lewes Ferry service has been closed since Jan. 4 due to extremely icy conditions in the Delaware Bay.
The following schedule has been made for Thursday, Jan 11:
Cape May, NJ Lewes, DE
10:30 a.m. 12:15 p.m.
2:30 p.m. 4:15 p.m.
6:00 p.m. 7:45 p.m.
“These past few days, Mother Nature has provided some relief with higher temperatures and much calmer winds,” said Jennifer Shivers, assistant director of business operation for the ferry. “The tugboat, Northstar Integrity, really helped to break up the ice. Conditions are improving and given the weather forecast, we expect to resume service across the Delaware Bay.”
Shivers added that normal operations are anticipated for Friday, Jan. 12.