LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say they have found the body of a missing University of Pennsylvania student in a park.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday the death of 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein while he was home on winter break is being investigated as a homicide.

Bernstein was last seen around 11 p.m. on Jan. 2 while entering a neighborhood park in the Foothill Ranch area of the city of Lake Forest.

Authorities say witnesses said Bernstein met up with a friend and the two drove to Borrego Park, where he got out of the vehicle and went into the park.

Search and rescue crews looked for Bernstein for several days. Investigators found his body Tuesday afternoon in brush surrounding the park.

Authorities declined to release additional information.

