PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young woman faced with an extremely rare form of cancer wrote a heartwarming message about accepting her mortality and it’s making waves throughout the social media world.

Holly Butcher, 27, lost her battle with Ewing sarcoma, a cancer that affects the bones, but she left an inspiring message with her parents that she asked to be released to the public upon her death.

In the message that was posted on Facebook, Holly waxes about what she views as trivial and what she views as important when it comes to human mortality.

She also offered suggestions on how to get the most out of life:

“Get up early sometimes and listen to the birds while you watch the beautiful colors the sun makes as it rises.

Listen to music.. really listen. Music is therapy. Old is best.

Cuddle your dog. Far out, I will miss that.

Talk to your friends. Put down your phone. Are they doing okay?

Travel if it’s your desire, don’t if it’s not.

Work to live, don’t live to work.

Seriously, do what makes your heart feel happy.

Eat the cake. Zero guilt.

Say no to things you really don’t want to do.

Don’t feel pressured to do what other people might think is a fulfilling life.. you might want a mediocre life and that is so okay.

Tell your loved ones you love them every time you get the chance and love them with everything you have.

Also, remember if something is making you miserable, you do have the power to change it – in work or love or whatever it may be. Have the guts to change. You don’t know how much time you’ve got on this earth so don’t waste it being miserable. I know that is said all the time but it couldn’t be more true.”

The Facebook post has almost 115,000 shares and 25,000-plus comments.